They may not be a regular face on the big screen now, but that doesn't stop these ravishing actresses from enjoying a humongous fan-following. The divas, who are known for their svelte figure, impeccable acting and glamour are setting Instagram on fire. Let's take a look.

Instagram

Sushmita Sen: Sushmita Sen, who is often seen painting the town red and indulging in some incredible PDA with beau, Rohman Shawl, keeps sharing her fabulous photos on Instagram. From her gym workouts to aerial yoga; everything makes up for a visual treat.

Instagram

Malaika Arora: If we talk about glamour and oomph, Malaika Arora has it all. From her unique fashion sense to amazing style statements; the diva certainly knows how to flaunt her curves. Currently, in news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika never shies away from expressing her love for Arjun.

Instagram

Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor, who is now a mother of two teenagers, recently shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini and broke the internet. Kapoor, who was vacationing in London with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and the kids, shared a picture of herself alongside a pool in black bikini and certainly raised the temperature.

Instagram

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty, who is known for yoga these days, keeps sharing her vacation pictures on Instagram and inspiring us to get as a fit body like hers.

Instagram

Mandira Bedi: Mandira Bedi, who was once the face of IPL, recently shared a perfectly toned body picture of herself and paved way for many to ask her about her diet and exercise regime. The diva attributed workout, good diet and discipline for such a fabulous body.