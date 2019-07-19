Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have been separated for more than two years now. The estranged couple have moved on and found love again in their respective lives. While Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika recently made her relationship official with Arjun Kapoor. And even after their divorce, both Arbaaz and Malaika are free from any sort of bitterness and resentment.

"We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there's a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn't mean that we will hate each other. We are matured individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity," Arbaaz Khan was quoted as saying by The Asian Age in an interview.

He further said that he has a good rapport with Malaika's side of the family and their son Arhaan Khan has kept them bonded. "When he grows up everything will be better," Arbaaz added.

Talking about how his son Arhaan has handled his parents' separation, Arbaaz said, "He is a very good son, I love the way he has handled all this. Many times at this sensitive age, children are victims of bad influence, but he's a very positive kid. He has excelled in studies, sports, and music. He has good habits and good friends, and that makes me feel more proud of him."