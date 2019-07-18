Ever since Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan have announced their most anticipated film, Dabangg 3, the buzz around the film has refused to die down. More so, because of the speculations revolving around the item number in the film and who would finally get to shake a leg to it.

While the song 'Munni Badnaam Hui' in the first franchise became an overnight hit, the song 'Fevicol Se' emerged as an even big number in Dabangg 2. Both the songs continued to dominate the chartbusters for a good number of months and even won several awards. Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora's dance moves too grabbed eyeballs and became one of the important highlights of the film. Owing to the buzz around the item numbers in the franchise, the curiosity over who would grab the item number this time kept making headlines.

Several names started floating around and whether or not Malaika Arora would be a part of the film was a question that kept popping up. Now, in an interview with TOI, Malaika has revealed that she is not a part of the project. The diva, who is in news for her style statements and for being in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor has said, "No my dear, I am not involved with the film. Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture."

A couple of days ago, Arbaaz Khan had rubbished the rumours of approaching Kareena Kapoor Khan for an item number in his upcoming production Dabangg 3 featuring Salman Khan in the lead. And now, rumours are rife that director Prabhudeva is the reason behind Kareena's ouster but due to their inamicable relationship, Prabhu wasn't ready to work with Mrs Khan.