A couple of days ago, Arbaaz Khan had rubbished the rumours of approaching Kareena Kapoor Khan for an item number in his upcoming production Dabangg 3 featuring Salman Khan in the lead. And now, rumours are rife that director Prabhudeva is the reason behind Kareena's ouster from the third instalment of the successful Dabangg franchise.

It is being said that Kareena, who had featured in an item number called Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2, was being considered for an item number in Dabangg 3. But due to his past differences with the actress, Prabhudeva reportedly put his foot down to not direct Kareena again in his films.

Rumours suggest that six years ago, Prabhudeva had developed cold feet with Kareena rejecting his one of important film offer opposite Salman. Kareena reportedly kept procrastinating her decision which apparently didn't go down well with Prabhudeva.

Reportedly, Salman has given full authority to Prabhudeva to choose his actors and refrained Dabangg 3 producer Arbaaz Khan from interfering in the casting of the film.

While there's no official confirmation about Prabhudeva kicking Kareena out of Dabangg 3, it remains to be seen who would step into Bebo's shoes for the essential item number in the film.

Arbaaz had said that they will commence shooting for Dabangg 3 in April along with Salman and Sonakshi Sinha who will be seen reprising their role of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo in the film.