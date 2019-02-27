Good news for Kareena Kapoor Khan fans as the actress has been spotted flaunting her baby bump. However, the actress is pregnant not in real life but in reel life.

Yes, Kareena was recently spotted with a baby bump on the sets of her upcoming movie – Good News. Her pregnant avatar on the sets of the film looks so convincing that one may feel she is actually pregnant.

She was seen sporting a grey track-suit coupled with a stripped long shirt. She is seen walking along with her team on the sets of the movie that also features Akshay Kumar.

Being directed by Raj Mehta, Good News revolves around a married couple who faces pregnancy issues. Her latest pictures from the sets of the film actually remind of the days when she was actually pregnant.

While Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are already blessed with their son Taimur, Bebo sometime ago had hinted that the couple might plan a second baby too. On September 2018, Kareena on a chat show was asked if they have plans to have a second baby, the actress had replied saying, "two years more".

Kareena was last seen in the film Veere Di Wedding that also featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film had done good at the box office, and was much talked about for various reasons, including Swara's masturbation scene.