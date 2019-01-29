Trust celebrities to come up with some of the most bizarre statements and they seldom disappoint. Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent statement about buying non-branded clothes for the paparazzi's favourite – Taimur Ali Khan – is one such example.

Internet's favourite – Taimur Ali Khan – is the youngest fashion icon of Bollywood. From cool hoodies, sporty tracksuits, comfy t-shirts to desi attires; Taimur looks phenomenally cute in whatever he wears. While talking about shopping for her son, Kareena Kapoor gave us an interesting detail into her and Saif Ali Khan's perspective.

In an interaction with MissMalini, Kareena Kapoor said, "Well ya, I shop at Zara, H&M and Adidas. I mean I don't believe in getting my son Gucci or Prada. I am very sorry. He doesn't earn his own money. His parents work really hard to buy his outfits and you know, my parents never gave me branded clothes till I made my own money. I think both Saif and I are like that. He can do and wear what he likes but for now, he is wearing what his parents get for him – which is simple clothes."

Delving further into how Taimur is turning into the cutest fashion icon of the country, setting up new trends, Kareena said, "I don't know why it's becoming a fashion statement because I think it's just normal track pants and t-shirts and that's the way he is going to be."

On the professional front, Kareena would soon be seen in 'Good News' along with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht' where she would be sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The epic period drama is touted as Kareena's first period film.