Estranged couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have once again found love in their respective lives post their divorce after 18 years of marriage. While Malaika recently declared her love to Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz has been dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani for a while now. And as Malaika and Arjun have returned to Mumbai from their New York vacation, Arbaaz and Giorgia were spotted during their lunch outing with Arbaaz and Malaika's 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan.

However, a strange thing happened after Arbaaz, son Arhaan and girlfriend Giorgia stepped out of a restaurant in Bandra on Sunday (July 7) afternoon. Both Arbaaz and Giorgia went separate ways as soon as the shutterbugs started clicking their pictures.

Giorgia walked the other way while Arbaaz and Arhaan headed towards to their car. Arbaaz even turned around looking for Giorgia and shouted her name before sitting in the car with Arhaan. But Giorgia continued to walk onward.

Going by Arbaaz's baffled reaction, it looked as if the trio was supposed to leave together in the same car but Giorgia's walk out has now created a slight confusion. Maybe Giorgia didn't want to get papped with her boyfriend and his son together or there could be some other reason for her walk out which only the Italian beauty can tell.

Take a look.

Talking about Arhaan, the 16-year-old had been spending time with both partners of his separated parents. And he seems to have come to terms with the present situation. But social media users feel terrible to see Arhaan managing his time for both of his parents and their respective lovers.

Earlier Malaika had said that her son has become far more accepting about her and Arbaaz's failed marriage and being in love with Arjun Kapoor. She had recalled that her son had said to her a few months after the divorce, "Mom, you look happy."

Both Malaika and Arbaaz are in no hurry to get married and want to enjoy the current phase in their lives.