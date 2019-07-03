Malaika Arora, who is currently holidaying with beau Arjun Kapoor in New York, doesn't let go of a single opportunity to let the world know how madly they both are in love. Ever since the duo admitted their relationship publically, they have been showering each-other with love and admiration on social media.

And now, in a recent post, Malaika Arora seems to be indirectly hinting at her troubled marriage with Arbaaz Khan. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a quote which read, "The right lover will never cause anxiety. you will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar."

Well, the quote that she has shared certainly makes us feel that she is trying to indirectly convey that she had anxiety issues in her marriage and is now at peace. Wishing Arjun Kapoor on his 34th birthday, and making her relationship official, Malaika had written, "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always."

While one section of Twitterati celebrated their love, the other ridiculed them for breaking up a home and trying to set-up another one.

Talking about how her 16-year-old son, Arhaan, reacted to the news of Arbaaz and her separating, Malaika told HT Brunch, "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

Arbaaz Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani.