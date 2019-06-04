Baba Siddique's iftaar party is known for making news every year for all the right reasons. From Bollywood celebrities attending the event in full attendance to exes and current flames sharing warm and cold vibes under the same roof, everything about Siddique's iftaar party makes its way to the headlines.

This year too, the celebrities attended the event in full festive fervour flaunting their traditional avatars. While Shah Rukh Khan's pathani suit became a hit on social media, it was Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani's beautiful Indian attire that grabbed the spotlight. Giorgia attended the event with beau Arbaaz Khan who also looked absolutely dapper.

Now, as per a video shot by Spotboye, we came across a moment between Salman's sister Aprita and Giorgia. While being engaged in a conversation, Arpita can be seen asking Giorgia to come closer to her. When Giorgia bends to listen to her, it appears that Arpita asks Andriani to cover up her plunging neckline. Giorgia immediately tries to cover her plunging neckline with her dupatta and Arpita can also be seen helping her out.

Bigwigs of the industry – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Katrina Kaif etc attended the event looking their spectacular best. Giorgia was seen bonding with Arbaaz and his estranged wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan over lunch. The trio were spotted at a European cuisine restaurant in Bandra West when they stepped out after enjoying lunch together. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Malaika, was spotted on a lunch date with her and Arhaan.

Speaking about his divorce, Arbaaz was quoted on India.com saying, "Everything seemed fine but it crumbled. Things don't work out, and it's only fair that two people who want to take their life in their own hands will take that decision."