Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora seem to be setting new parenting goals for parents who have parted ways. Though the two might not be at the best of terms, when it comes to their son, Arhaan, the duo never leave a stone unturned in giving him the best parental care and guidance.

Support from family

Talking to Pinkvilla about the phase when he was going through a rough patch in his professional life, Arbaaz Khan revealed how his family has always been there for him. See, I never felt any different because my family was always there for me. It was not as though they were rallying around me more at that time when my personal life was in that scenario. They were always there, under any circumstances. They don't need to really need to make an extra effort like 'now we need to put our arms around his shoulder' or 'now we need to give him five extra calls' or 'now we need to call him for dinner', it just that they are there for us. My family, our siblings, we are there for each other."

He also added that they none of them interfere in each-other's personal life and that they all love and respect each –other. He also added that though they might not be around during each-other's happiness but whenever any of them is down-and-out, the entire family is there. He also said that that's the hallmark of his family.

Arhaan Khan's custody

Talking about how his son Arhaan took the whole news of his separation with Malaika and giving custody to Malaika, Arbaaz said, "It's got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too. I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother's scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be."

Arhaan also seems to be sharing a cordial equation with both Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani.