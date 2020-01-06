Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never get tired of painting the town red with their romance. On New Year's Eve, the couple showered Goa with their rainbow of love and Malaika sealed the deal with a kiss on Arjun's cheek. As they returned to Mumbai after a blissful vacation, rumours of their marriage started doing the rounds once again. Both Malaika and Arjun had earlier denied tying the knot anytime soon and appeared quite annoyed. But this time around, when Malaika was asked about marrying Arjun, the diva looked quite comfortable while answering the magical question.

"As for marriage, these are not things you can predict. We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it," Malaika Arora was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

It is possible that Malaika and Arjun Kapoor might have had discussed their plans about getting married and starting their family together. Both Malaika and Arjun have received a warm welcome by their respective family members and often hangout over a small get together. Malaika's 17-year-old son Arhaan Khan has also accepted Arjun into his life and can be seen bonding with him.

For the past few months, Malaika Arora and Arjun have been flooding the internet with their lovey-dovey pictures. They even happily pose for the shutterbugs and seem quite comfortable in their public space as well.

When Arjun was asked about taking his relationship with Malaika to a next level, he had said that he is in a happy space both personal and professional. Speaking about his marriage plans with his ladylove, Arjun said that he won't surprise his fans with a secret wedding but he will come out and tell them all if they do get married in the days to come.

Going by Malaika and Arjun's words, it looks like we may soon hear wedding bells ringing in the Kapoor and Arora family.