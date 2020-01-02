Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been going strong in their relationship. It is pretty evident from their public outings and PDA on social media. The lovebirds are currently holidaying in Goa wherein they ringed the New Year's eve along with Malaika's family members. And yet again, Arjun and Malaika grabbed many eyeballs when the latter posted a cosy picture with Arjun which turned out to be a virtual nightmare for the couple.

Trolls have been attacking Malaika and Arjun ever since reports of their affair had surfaced in the industry. And this time too, the trolls didn't let the couple breath a fresh air during their romantic getaway. The moment Malaika uploaded the picture wherein she was seen planting a kiss of love on Arjun Kapoor's cheek, people went berserk saying nasty things about the couple.

From dubbing Arjun-Malaika's pair as son and mother, to taking jibes at Arjun reminding him of how Vivek Oberoi lost his career for messing up with Salman Khan and his former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, trolls were seen having a field day in the comment section.

One user commented: "@arjunkapoor you didn't learn a thing from vivek oberoi career right" hinting at how Salman destroyed Vivek's career in the past. Another unkind post read: "Divorce ki wajah" referring to Malaika's divorce with Arbaaz. "It's son, star, light," went one cheeky comment. Still another user wrote: "Bacha with aunty".

Malaika and Arjun, however, remained unperturbed by the negative comments and continued to make memories together which hopefully would remain for a lifetime.

Breaking the shackles of the society, Malaika and Arjun have been exploring their relationship and spending quality time to know more about each other. Malaika's son Arhaan has also accepted Arjun into his mother's life and is often seen bonding with Arjun during their outings.

Arbaaz Khan, who also found love again in Giorgia Andriani after his divorce with Malaika in 2017, recently opened up about not fighting it out for his son Arhaan's custody.

While Malaika was given the custody of their child – Arhaan – when they separated, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he never intended to fight the custody any way as he knew a mother should be there for a kid during that age. However, now that Arhaan would be turning 18 soon, Arbaaz feels he will make up his mind.

Earlier, Malaika had spilled the beans on how their son, Arhaan, accepted the whole thing. Malaika had said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing. And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now.