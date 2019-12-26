Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan has gone through a tough time watching his parents fall apart after 17 years of marriage. The 17-year-old, however, handled his parents' separation pretty well and realised that the two would be happy if they go separate ways. We often see Arhaan spending time with both Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and has no qualms in accepting his parents' respective partners.

And yet again, Arhaan was spotted with his mother Malaika and Arjun Kapoor during a Christmas celebration at Malaika's mother Joyce's residence in Bandra. The trio happily posed for photographs when they arrived at the venue and they looked happy together. Malaika's sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak along with their kids also attended the celebration.

Recently, during an interview, Arbaaz opened up about Malaika getting Arhaan's custody after their divorce. He revealed that he never intended to fight the custody any way as he knew a mother should be there for a kid during that age. However, now that Arhaan would be turning 18 soon, Arbaaz feels he will make up his mind.

Earlier, Malaika had said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing. And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now.