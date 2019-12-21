We all have petty fights with our parents on some issues of the other, but there has never been a time where we have broken ties with them. But that's not the case with our celebs, who had a phase in their life with not such a perfect relationship with their parents.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir was said to have a troubled relationship with his father who often fought with his mother Neetu Kapoor. The fight used to be so loud that Ranbir used to wake up and cry in the middle of the night. In an interview, Rishi Kapoor had admitted to the fact that he can never be a friend to Ranbir.

Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

We all know about the relationship Arjun Kapoor shared with his father Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor got married to Sridevi leaving his first wife Mona Shourie and two children Arjun and sister Anshula. It was only after Sridevi's sudden death that Arjun came close to Boney Kapoor and his two daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Kangana Ranaut and Amardeep Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut had a difficult time with father Amardeep Ranaut as he was against Kangana entering into the glamour industry. They wished Kangana should pursue further studies and become a doctor but as Kangana was very rebellious right from her childhood she didn't adhere to her parent's will, which affected her relationship with her father. It was only after the movie Life In A Metro that their relationship has grown for better. Due to this, Rekha was raised solely by her mother, who tried her best to support her children.

Rekha and Gemini Ganesan

Rekha and her sister Radha were born to famous South Indian actors Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli. When she was a child, her father never claimed her as his own offspring, and she spoke about how he came to pick up his legitimate children from school and ignored her presence. After her father's passing in the year 2005, Rekha was asked a lot of questions about her relationship with him, and she stated that she does not grieve his loss. Despite the adverse reaction from her father, Rekha shares a cordial relationship with the rest of her half-siblings.

Randeep Hooda and Ranbir Hooda

According to a report in Times Of India, actor Randeep Hooda has admitted to having a stressful relationship with his parents. The actor revealed how his parents shifted to the gulf to try their luck there keeping Randeep at his maternal grandmother. Randeep spoke about how he felt ditched and when his parents left him with his grandmother.

Prateik Babbar and Raj Babbar

Prateik's father Raj Babbar was already married when he got involved with Prateik's mom and actress Smita Patil. Prateik was born a healthy child, but due to a complicated delivery, his mother Smita died two weeks after his birth. After this, he was left in the care of his maternal grandmother, and his father remained absent for most of his life. It was only after Prateik entered Bollywood that his father and he reconciled their relationship.