Bollywood has an abundance of movies created on various genres every year but films that showcase reality seem to touch the heart and minds of people. Real stories are more impactful and so our filmmakers opt for more realistic cinema considering the present taste of the audience. Towards the end of 2019, we saw several biopics that released but the new year 2020 seems no different. Here's a list of biopic movies releasing in 2020.

Chhapaak

Chhapaak is based on the life of Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agrawal. Laxmi's role is played by Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Vikrant Massey who plays social activist and Laxmi's partner Alok Dixit. Chhapaak is slated to release on the 10th of January 2020.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Jhanvi Kapoor who debuted in Bollywood from Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' is all set for her first-ever biopic movie based on the life of first woman Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Long before IAF commissioned female fighter pilots, she ventured into a war zone along with fellow pilot Srividya Rajan to evacuate injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, this inspiring story is helmed by debutant Sharan Sharma. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in the cast and it releases on the 13th of March, 2020.

83

Ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh from the film was out fans are eagerly waiting for this one. 83 is a biopic film based on the life of an ace cricketer Kapil Dev played by Ranveer Singh. The story is all about the iconic win by India in the 1983 World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan. The film stars Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, and more. It is set to release in cinemas on April 10, 2020.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut is all set step into the shoes of late Dr. Jayalalitha, actor, politician. The trilingual biographical film is directed by A. L. Vijay and features Arvind Swami in the role of M. G. Ramachandran. The film will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 26, 2020.

Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham Singh is a film based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh played by Vicky Kaushal. Sardar Udham Singh will be directed by Soojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on the 2nd of October, 2020.

Saina

Saina the biopic is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film had Shraddha Kapoor play the lead but was replaced by Parineeti Chopra. Manav Kaul has joined the cast as Nehwal's coach Pullela Gopichand. The film is directed by Amol Gupte. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.