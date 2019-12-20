Director Prabhu Deva's Hindi movie Dabangg 3 (Dabang/Dabaang) starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Dabangg 3 is an action comedy film and is the third installment in the Dabang film series. Salman Khan has written the script with Prabhu Deva and Alok Upadhyaye, and produced it with Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Dabangg 3 story: Chulbul (Salman Khan) is leading a happy life with his wife Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and brother Makkhi (Arbaaz Khan). He busts a prostitution racket and saves a few girls, which angers the ringleader, the rich and powerful Balli (Sudeep). What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Dabangg 3 is a typical commercial entertainer movie, which deals with a routine story. The first half is little slow, but Salman's comic timing keeps you entertained. The second half is brilliant, The interval block and climax fight are terrific and USP of the film, say the audience.

Performances: Salman Khan has delivered a brilliant performance and he is the show man of Dabangg 3. Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan have done justice to their roles and their scenes with Salman are among the attractions of the film. Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand, Nikitin Dheer, Pramod Khanna and others have also done good jobs, say the audience.

Technical: Dabangg 3 has fantastic production values and songs, background score, high octane action, punch dialogues and beautiful picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Dabangg 3 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's tweet reviews

Taran adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING.Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ½ #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang... #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show... #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala... Interval block and climax fight terrific... #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review

SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan

#Dabangg3 First half review :- Very good !! @BeingSalmanKhan at its best. #saieemmanjrekar is not upto the mark !! Good interval twist. @PDdancing is back in his zone!! #Dabangg3Review: OVERDOSE OF ENTERTAINMENT It is a typical larger than life masala entertaining film. First of all, it's not meant to make sense, It's only meant to entertain. #ChulbulPandey is back with the bang. First half is little slow but second half is brilliant !! The Climax fight is the USP of #Dabangg3 !! Outstanding work by @KicchaSudeep. All others supporting casts are not up to the mark. Editing work is bad. Film could have been cut down 10-15 minutes!! Average direction by #Prabhudeva. All in all, #Dabangg3 is a special treat for @BeingSalmanKhan fans!! Action, romance, comedy, emotions, dhamakedar hero and dangerous villain!! Go for it. You will not be disappointed after watching this movie.

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860

#Dabangg3Review It is hugely entertaining with soul . First half builds up with flashback portions followed by outstanding interval but but the real game begins from secone half where it went altogether in different league ! Cliamax is major USP (Pumped up) ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ #Dabangg3

Box Office Truth @BoxxOfficeTruth

#Dabangg3 is the most satisfying Mass film of recent times and who better than #SalmanKhan to play bubbly guy turn desi hulk.There's a lot in the film to support rape & acid victims to water conservation in remote areas. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⚡ 3.5/5 #Dabangg3Review

ʍɑհɑѵíɾ ⚢ @Mahavir_Aamir

*ENTERTAINING*** Positive : Interval Scene Climax Kichha & Salman ✨ Negative: Lengthy Boring in few post interval scenes Overall - Good ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ /5 #Dabangg3 #Dabangg3Reviews