Salman Khan is back with a bang with Dabangg 3, the third installment of his superhit franchise Dabangg, and it looks like once again Salman has managed to hit the right chords. The special screening of Prabhu Deva directorial has already receiving positive reactions and early reviews from the press shows and UAE are also boasting about this Salman Khan starrer.

When Salman arrives on the big screen, the superstar makes sure to include all the necessary ingredients into the main course whose taste will leave an everlasting aroma in audience's mouth. The movie is undoubtedly dominated by Salman and the Dabangg Khan seems to have delivered his every bit to turn it into a blockbuster.

According to early critics reviews, Salman has done a great job playing the quirky and corrupt cop Chulbul Pandey and has turned it into a larger-than-life character on screen. Kannada superstar Sudeep Kiccha too has portrayed his character of menacing Bali to perfection and holds his head up high against Salman.

Newbie Saiee Manjrekar too has delivered a fine performance as a village girl who aspires to become a doctor. Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo has also managed to live up to the mark and leaves better impression than Saiee including Arbaaz Khan who plays Chulbul Pandey's brother Makkhi.

Director Prabhu Deva knows what his audience wants to see from him and Salman and seems to have fulfilled their expectations.

Dabangg 3 can be touted as both prequel and sequel as the movie crossovers from Chulbul Pandey's past and present and explores the reason on how he became a fearless and a ruthless robinhood cop in Uttar Pradesh.

While Dabangg 3 is all set to release in India on Friday (December 20), take a look at what early reviews from critics say about this Salman Khan starrer.

Khaleej Times: "If you are a fan of Salman Khan movies, which is as formulaic as they come, you'd no doubt enjoy this. Even if you don't count yourself a fan, you'd find Dabangg 3 a highly entertaining masala movie which is true to its genre. Can one expect anything more from a Salman Khan movie?"

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Koimoi: "Dabangg 3 is for every single of Salman Khan fan out there. It might stop intriguing you at places but carries Chulbul's swag throughout. Sudeep is the bad-guy to look forward to."

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Gulf News: "Bite this bullet only if you are fanatical about Khan and he can do no wrong in your eyes. For those who don't wear those starry blinkers, sit this one out."

Rating: 2 Stars

Stay tuned for more critics reviews of Dabangg 3.