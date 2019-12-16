Arbaaz Khan tried really hard to save his marriage but eventually failed and he got divorced with Malaika Arora in 2017. After going separate ways, the two found love again. While Malaika openly declared her love to Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz too had admitted to dating Italian model-actress Giorgia Andriani.

As both Malaika and Arbaaz are currently exploring their respective relationships, speculations about their marriage keeps surfacing every now and then. Adding some more fuel to the curiosity, the media never misses a chance to ask the two about their marriage plans. But this time around, the question about his impending marriage to Giorgia left Arbaaz fuming during a recent media interaction.

When Arbaaz was asked about marrying Giorgia anytime soon, the Dabangg 3 actor looked annoyed and replied, "Who says that? My driver? My aunt? My brother? My girlfriend? My best friend? I won't respond to questions based on hearsay. When I get engaged or married, dhol peet ke bolunga."

A few days ago, there were reports that Arbaaz will be launching his girlfriend Giorgia Adriani in a song in his next project. When the reporter asked Arbaaz if Giorgia has any plans to try her luck in Bollywood to which Arbaaz replied, " Yes definitely, she will be seen in a song in my next project." When asked about his relationship with Giorgia he said, Yes, we are very much together, we are dating but we cannot think about marriage as of now as we can't say how long we might go but I feel no point in hiding my relationship."