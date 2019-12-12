As the release date of Salman Khan's most awaited film – Dabangg 3 – is inching closer, the buzz around the film is gaining more and more momentum every day. While a lot of changes have happened between the first to the third film in the franchise, comparisons between the item songs remain inevitable.

No rehash to Munni Badnaam Hui

In an interview with Economic Times, talking about how Salman Khan is the driving force behind the franchise and it was his idea to give a spin to 'Munni Badnaam', Arbaaz Khan said, "Here's Salman Khan. He's not a regular actor. Not only is he Salman Khan but he is pretty much the driving force behind the franchise and he is my elder brother. He came up with something good. Say for example, even 'Munna Badnaam Hua' that song, I never would have walked down that road for the simple reason that when I was doing 2 and had the pressure of doing 'Munni Badnaam' I created a new song. I got 'Fevicol Se' and it matched up and probably did better than that. But, this time Salman came up with, 'Uska tod hai usko apan Munna kar dete hain'. I personally felt that we should look beyond that, initially, usko kyun rehash karein? Remix thode hi na karna hai apne ko, naya gaana dete hain na. Let's create something new, it may take time, it may take effort. But let's do that."

Munna's vs Munni's popularity

But, Arbaaz Khan revealed that it was Salman Khan who was of the opinion that they should work on the 'Munna' version of that and believed that the song would be a bigger success than the first one. Arbaaz revealed that they discussed only if the 'Munna' version of the song comes up to be better would they take it not otherwise. The makers went to Jatin – Lalit and also to Sajid – Wajid. But, they liked the version by Sajid – Wajid more and took it. Arbaaz feels that now that the song has revealed it is as popular or even bigger than the first one. Talking more about 'Munna Badnaam' and 'Munni' Arbaaz further said, "It can go somewhere, it's too early to say. Munni had 5-7 years run, abhi isko ek hafta do hafta hi hua hai, iski popularity dheere dheere film ke saath aur badhti jayegi. You'll really know the magnitude of how big a hit 'Munna Badnaam' is in a couple of years."

The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.