Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ended their 17-year-old long marriage in 2017. Since then, the two haven't really spoken about their divorce publicly. But for the first time, Malaika in a chat show ' What Woman Want' with Kareena Kapoor as a host revealed about her divorce with Arbaaz.

In the chat show, Malaika revealed, it's better to end the relationship if you are in an unhappy marriage. If the two aren't happy in their marriage it affects the others around you. Also, I would want to advise the entire woman out there who hesitates to take this decision. No one is going to judge you or make you feel any less, it's just that you need to carry out the process with utmost dignity and self-respect.

People close to the couple tried to convince Malaika to reconsider her decision but it seems like there was no scope for reconciliation. Even Salman Khan had asked Malaika to give a second thought but the actress was quite firm on her decision.

Malaika's divorce petition incudes...

According to an article posted by Yahoo News, Malaika in a closed-door meeting with her lawyer has asked to include these 3 specific things in her divorce petition:

1) I want to divorce Arbaaz because our marriage has failed to give me any financial stability.

2) My husband and his family want that I start leading a simple and domestic life, which I will not.

3) I shall never forbid my son from meeting his father after the divorce, but I should get his custody at any cost whatsoever.

After her divorce, Malaika has happily moved on in her life. She is rumored to be dating Arjun Kapoor and there are reports that the couple might tie the knot anytime soon. Both families are in support of their decision. Earlier the couple used to refrain themselves from been spotted together but now they openly pose for the shutterbugs and also indulge in a lot of PDA on social media.