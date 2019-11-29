Boney Kapoor seems to be planning to leave his imprint in Kollywood. Not by producing just one or two movies, the Bollywood producer is rumoured to be prepping up to fund more Tamil movies in the years to come.

After entering Kollywood with Ajith Kumar-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor is now funding the same actor's upcoming movie Valimai, directed by H Vinoth. Now, the latest buzz about him is that he in talks with one more popular Tamil actor for his next flick.

Collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan?

Well, Boney Kapoor has come forward to produce Sivakarthikeyan's next film, presently referred to as SK 17, after Lyca Production backed out of the project. The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Rumours say that Lyca Productions, which had agreed to fund the film, is not willing to produce it for the some reasons. As a result, Boney Kapoor, who is impressed with the story, is willing to produce the untitled movie.

Did Lyca Productions Back Out?

Meanwhile, a report on Behindwoods denies the report and claims that Lyca Productions has not backed out of the project. A source in the know has told the website that Boney Kapoor is not funding Sivakarthikeyan's next, while some leading Tamil websites say the Bollywood producer is associating with the Seema Raja actor.

Nonetheless, Boney Kapoor, who is active on social media sites, is yet to respond to the rumours.

Currently, Boney Kapoor's Valimai is getting ready for the launch. The shooting will commence in December. The film reportedly has Nayanthara in the female lead.

Valimai has the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing. Other details are under wraps.