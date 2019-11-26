Being a celebrity is comes with a heavy price. While on one hand, you have numerous fans who look upto you on the other, you have many trolls waiting for the slightest opportunity to pull you down. And sensuous diva, Malaika Arora is no exception to this. While there are fans and followers who praise the actress for being fit and trendy even at this age; there are trolls who attack her for any picture she posts. And something similar has happened again.

Malaika recently posted a picture of hers on social media while fans went gaga over her looks, the virtual army started trolling her for too much makeup and looking old. Malaika shared a glamorous, decked up picture on Instagram and wrote, "#choosetoinclude #jaivakeelfoundation #chanakyaschoolofcraft @jaivakeel @chanakya.school ..... by wearing this band of inclusion, you commit to a world that has space for everyone in it. A world that is stronger for all"

However, as soon as the photo surfaced online, netizens started dropping unpleasant comments on her picture. While few asked her whether she had put on makeup or vice versa, few said that Malaika looked old in the picture. Few users also called her 'old aunty' and 'Ranu Mondal'. But, on the other hand, there were several fans who complimented Malaika on her looks and used words like 'stunning', 'gorgeous', 'beautiful' to describe her.

While Malaika may be in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, she still shares a respectable equation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Talking about her equation with Arbaaz post-divorce, Malaika told Pinkvilla, "Relationships aren't built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He's like a son to them, he's family." Talking about getting married to beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika said, "Why is everybody in such a hurry? You cannot jump the gun where these things are concerned. If and when it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are in a space where we just want to discover each other."

While Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani. Giorgia and Arjun Kapoor also seem to have struck a friendly equation with Malaika - Arbaaz's son - Arhaan Khan.