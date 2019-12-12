For over two decades now, Salman Khan has been touted as the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood and rightly so! The actor, who has proved himself as a money-making machine to the producers, also enjoys tremendous fan following and love from the audience.

Wedding bells soon?

Speculations, rumours, theories about his marriage and marital plans keep surfacing every now and then and brother Arbaaz Khan's life is no different. The actor-turned-producer was recently asked about his marriage plans with girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani. A visibly fed-up Arbaaz Khan asked why don't people get tired of asking this question. In an interview with Economic Times, responding to question about his marriage plans with Giorgia, Arbaaz said, "I was asked this 'there were sources which said that you guys are getting married', I said, 'which sources and what sources? Has my father said that? Has my mother said? Has my brother said, has my sister said? Have some of my closest friends said? Have I said that? What is that source? Just because you want an answer from me, you are going to turn around and tell me that a source has said this. You want to know and I don't want to answer that question because I don't have an answer to that question."

Arbaaz further said, "When I am dating somebody, I really don't know where is that going to go. Am I happy in the scenario that I am in right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I am dating Giorgia. That I can admit because that's foolish for me not to admit. But, as far as the question of whether or not I am going to, who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? When it happens, you will get the invite or I'll announce it."

Salman's marriage plans

Shifting the topic to the hounding questions about Salman Khan's marriage, Arbaaz said, "People have spent their entire lives wanting to know what's going to happen to this man and when is his marriage? I mean, listen don't you get tired? The day he (Salman) wants to get married, he himself will announce that he's getting married."

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is going to release on December 20 and Bhai has revealed that the next instalment of the film is already ready.