Malaika Arora may have moved on from her divorce with Arbaaz Khan but it looks like, the diva still gets uncomfortable when somebody talks about her ex-husband in her presence. A few weeks ago, we saw how Malaika got annoyed when a lady on the street tried to sell flowers to her using Arbaaz's name. And now if the latest reports are to be believed, Malaika seems to be getting quite boiled up after supermodel Ujjwala Raut couldn't stop gushing about Arbaaz during the shoot of MTV's Supermodel of the Year.

According to Pinkvilla, Malaika and Ujjawala are at loggerheads with each other on the sets of the modelling show. The report states that Ujjawala had been boasting about how Arbaaz had been making advances on her by sending her messages to her on Instagram.

Apparently, Ujjawala is making sure that she lets everyone know about how she had been keeping the conversation going with Arbaaz by sharing her pictures from the sets with him.

Malaika is reportedly annoyed with Ujjawala's behaviour on the sets and the producers are apparently having a hard time shooting the episodes.

"Ujjwala is determined to be "the most talked-about person on the show." Whereas, Malaika is handling the situation with a lot more grace," a source informed.

International Business Times India could not independently verify the said report.

The show will see Masaba Gupta making her small screen debut and will be joined by Milind Soman as a judge on the show.