Ever since Arbaaz Khan has made his relationship official with Italian model Giorgia Adriani, the couple is inseparable and doesn't shy away from posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Guess what we hear now?

Arbaaz will be launching his girlfriend Giorgia Adriani in a song in his next project. When the reporter asked Arbaaz if Giorgia has any plans to try her luck in Bollywood to which Arbaaz replied, " Yes definitely, she will be seen in a song in my next project." When asked about his relationship with Giorgia he said, Yes, we are very much together, we are dating but we cannot think about marriage as of now as we can't say how long we might go but I feel no point in hiding my relationship."

Arbaaz was in all praises of his sweetheart who began her acting career with a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi.

Arbaaz and Malaika have split from their 18 years long marriage as they announced their separation in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017. Since then the ex-couple have happily moved on in their lives. Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Adriani whereas Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor. Both these couples are often snapped by the paparazzi and you will be glad to know that they don't shy away from being spotted or posing together.