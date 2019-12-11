The grand wedding festivities of Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, were undoubtedly one of the highlights of December 2018. It had witnessed a performance by Grammy award winning singer Beyonce Knowles, a four-day special 'Anna Seva' and an expo on traditional Indian handicrafts, besides other events for the guests that included many of the biggest names from politics, business and Bollywood.

By this time, Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of renowned diamond merchant Russell Mehta and wife Mona Mehta, had already become a part of the Ambani family after she got engaged to Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in June 2018.

And since it was all about having fun and the most memorable time of their lives, Isha and Shloka were seen making most out of the pre-wedding festivities. During this time, Isha was getting married to her boyfriend Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal of Piramal Group.

In one of throwback pictures shared by one of Shloka Mehta's fan page on Instagram, Isha and Shloka can be seen partying hard with their girl gang like there's no tomorrow. While Shloka was looking stunning in a shimmery strapless party dress, Isha was looking gorgeous in a shimmery cowl-neck short dress.

Going by the picture, there's no doubt that Isha and Shloka had immense fun at the pre-wedding festivities. And all the girls out there, if you are having hard time figuring out what to wear at an extravagant party, you should take cues from the Ambani ladies and make every head turn.