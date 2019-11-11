After a festive Ganesh Puja celebration and fiery Diwali party, the Ambanis recently hosted a pre-wedding party for niece Nayantara Kothari. As always, the crème-de-la-crème of the society turned up for the event looking their spectacular best.

Bachchan duo

While many celebrities came dressed to the t and rocked the evening with their style statement, it was Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'madly in love' look for each other which gave us major romantic vibes. While Aishwarya arrived wearing a beautiful blood-red Anarkali with heavy embroidery, Abhishek looked dapper in a black suit.

Few videos of Abhishek and Aishwarya from the event have surfaced online which shows Aishwarya looking lovingly at Abhishek and Abhishek smiling every time he looks at her. The couple looked royal and every bit of the power couple they are touted to be.

Amitabh Bachchan had recently hosted a grand Diwali bash for the industry people soon after getting discharged from hospital. Sharing a photo of himself confined to his bed while watching a football match on television, Bachchan said that his body is giving a signal to slow down.

"Lying around, skipping time to go by in rapid form...and reminiscing the work front by the day after...when there shall be the chair and the computerji and the audience," said Bachchan.

"But first the left overs of incidents from the times of Don and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement, at times of this it may be of interest to the body but not the mind... So one listens to the body and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say 'did we not tell you this to slow down'... Slow down? That's what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track," Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his current health condition on his blog.

Shahid – Mira's glitzy entry

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also attended the event flaunting their attires. While Mira opted for a ruffled saree, Shahid wore a sherwani for the bash. The couple walked in hand-in-hand and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Shah Rukh Khan's grand arrival

King Khan made a fabulous entry and flashed his to-die-for dimpled smile for the cameras. However, unlike the Bachchan's Diwali bash where he had arrived with ladylove Gauri Khan, King Khan made a solo entry this time.

The Ambani ladies

All the three Ambani ladies - Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani Piramal - opted to go for Anamika Khanna outfits for the event. While Radhika Merchant went all red, Shloka Mehta went for onion pink coloured outfit. Isha Ambani chose a light coloured embroidered outfit for the bash.

The Kapoors arrive

Anil Kapoor arrived smiling for the paparazzi alongwith wife Sunita Kapoor.