Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has not been keeping well these days. After getting hospitalised for check-up, doctors had given the legendary actor a final warning to cut down on workload and not to over-stress himself for that could worsen his condition. But the actor chose to ignore the warning and got back to his busy shoot schedule. And now he is bedridden by his old age and battling health issues.

Sharing a photo of himself confined to his bed while watching a football match on television, Bachchan said that his body is giving a signal to slow down.

"Lying around, skipping time to go by in rapid form...and reminiscing the work front by the day after...when there shall be the chair and the computerji and the audience".

"But first the left overs of incidents from the times of Don and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement, at times of this it may be of interest to the body but not the mind... So one listens to the body and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say 'did we not tell you this to slow down'... Slow down? That's what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track," Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his current health condition on his blog.

Bachchan also had to cancel a scheduled presence to inaugurate the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival due to health reasons. For which, he has also expressed regret at not being able to attend the film festival this year.

"Sad and in regret to not be able to travel for KIFF to Kolkata... an event that has invited me for years ... I think now 7 years ... and the speech ... glorifying cinema and the research by educated assists from dear friends ... gone ... but there is communication established whether I could read it on video and send to them to be played at the closing," the "Paa" star said.

He continued: "The occasion to attend such events ... to be in the presence of an audience ... to deliver ... all such a frightening proposition ... nerves on end ... what to say, whether it shall be accepted, what if not ... why must I accept such ... just leave me alone ... please ... I am not capable of presence at all ... but NO."

"They keep coming and refusal seems odd and at times misunderstood as being either difficult or arrogant, but yes it comes with the territory and needs attention and will and acceptance, so one bears, inadequate ever, but yet to show presence."