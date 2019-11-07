A few days ago, reports of Amitabh Bachchan's health scare had taken the industry and his fans by storm. He was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on October 15 and it was being said that the megastar had been hospitalised for check-up. After getting discharged from the hospital on October 18, Big B had revealed that he has lost five kilos of weight and was back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Later it was reported that doctors have given the legendary actor a final warning to cut down on workload. But the actor has chosen to ignore the warning and has gotten back to his busy shoot schedule. Doctors had told Bachchan not to over-stress himself for that could worsen his condition.

On November 7, Bachchan completed 50 years in the film industry. He had made his acting debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. Addressing his journey of five decades, Big B took to his blog to share his health condition and said that he has gone back to the grind despite doctors' strict warning.

"The tunnel at the NSSH .. indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs .. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this mine field of a body .. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in .. a few hard core instructions to follow .. and back to the grind , despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off .. or else," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog.

He continued, "Without the incentive of work .. without the special care given by them that adorn the stands behind and in front .. there would be even greater disaster for the medics .. So live their lives in short .. live among the WE, I and ourselves .. simply live .. .. never shied away from them that threaten , that insinuate , that complain , that bill disaster not too far away .. never .."