Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's health has not been at its best lately. The veteran actor has reportedly been given final warning by doctors to cut down on workload now.

Big B was supposed to be present at Sharjah International Book Fair, but he decided to skip it owing to health issues. Twitter handle of Sharjah Book Authority have confirmed it saying, "We regret to inform you that Amitabh Bachchan will be unable to take part in #SIBF19, due to medical conditions that prevent him from travelling".

Reports have stated that doctors told Bachchan not to over-stress himself for that could worsen his condition.

Doctors' warning to Big B

"The cancellation can't be helped. He has been working really hard in the past few years in spite of doctors' warnings. He has now been given a final warning about his health. If he continues to push himself he may have a serious health lapse. He is now in the mood to relax for a while," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the actor as saying.

Repeated health issues

Just a few days ago, there were reports that Bachchan was admitted to a hospital due to his deteriorating health condition. It was said that he was facing issues with his liver. He had himself earlier revealed that his liver is 75 per cent damaged.

However, there were other reports that had claimed that Bachchan was out on a routine check-up. Nonetheless, considering the latest news, it looks like the senior actor is indeed facing health issues.