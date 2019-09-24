Mega star, Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to the world of cinema for over many decades.

Big B, who made his acting debut in 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani, is still one of the highest paid actors in the industry. Despite being in his 70s, Bachchan has been actively doing movies, and has been entertaining his fans with varied roles.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar announced on Twitter that the veteran actor has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," he tweeted.

As soon as the announcement been made, scores of his fans congratulated Bachchan for the achievement.