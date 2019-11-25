The Bhabhi-devar jodi is always about playfulness, fun and banters; even if it is the richest family in the country. We recently got to see a glimpse of the same Bhabhi- devar fun equation between Shloka Mehta and Arjun Kothari.

While the entire Ambani family danced during Kothari's baraat and made it a gala event, it was Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta's equation with him that stole the limelight. A video of baraat dancing has made its way to social media and one cannot overlook the fun Shloka Mehta is having. In one of the videos, Shloka is seen dancing with Arjun Kothari and even fanning him to prevent him from sweating and spoiling his wedding day look.

For the wedding, Shloka chose to go with an embellished lehenga choli and a red stone diamond necklace along with matching earrings. Shloka's minimal make-up look at the event has been widely praised.

In another video that has surfaced on social media, Shloka could be seen blowing a kiss to the bride, while looking at her with affection.

Ever since their wedding, Shloka Mehta has been an active member of the Ambani family, taking lead and charge of various household events. While she was a happy host during the first Ganpati puja hosted by the Ambanis after her wedding, she made sure everyone had a good time during their gala Diwali bash.

Akash - Shloka's love story

Akash, Isha and Shloka have been childhood friends and love blossomed between Shloka and Akash as they grew up. Isha Ambani, in her interview with Vogue, had said that Shloka is as kind and caring as her brother Akash. Isha and Anand Piramal had gifted a palatial bungalow to Akash and Shloka as their wedding present.

As per a report in Woman's Era, the Ambanis had decided to gift an exquisite diamond set to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something quite unique and special to Shloka and thus decided on buying a beautiful set made from the most attractive diamonds. The diamond-set is rumoured to be quite a niche in its design and cut.

Shloka is married to Akash Ambani. The wedding, which took place on March 9 at the Jio Gardens, saw the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance.