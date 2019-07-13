Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder daughter-in-law and the wife of Akash Ambani is an absolute fashionista. From looking like a vision in traditional outfits to rocking western outfits like a pro, Shloka, has always given us major fashion goals. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding took place on March 9 at the Jio Gardens and saw the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance.

A few days back, Akash Ambani and Shloka were spotted coming back to India from London, after watching India vs Pakistan world cup match. While Akash was seen in a blue t-shirt and jeans, it was Shloka's look that set the internet talking. Dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt, Shloka was seen looking like a millions bucks even without any make-up.

Prior to that, a mushy and cosy picture of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had started doing the rounds. The duo seemed to be engaged in a candid banter, where Shloka was clicked teasing Akash as he hid his face with his hands.

As per a report in Woman's Era, the Ambanis had decided to gift an exquisite diamond set to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something quite unique and special to Shloka and thus decided on buying a beautiful set made from the most attractive diamonds. The diamond set is rumoured to be quite a niche in its design and cut.

Akash, Isha and Shloka have been childhood friends and love blossomed between Shloka and Akash as they grew up. Isha Ambani, in her interview with Vogue, had said that Shloka is as kind and caring as her brother Akash. Isha and Anand Piramal had gifted a palatial bungalow to Akash and Shloka as their wedding present.

Let's take a look Shloka Mehta's most beautiful traditional avatar.