There is no denying the fact that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta make for a beautiful couple. From attending parties, events, family get together to witnessing live action from the grounds during IPL, Shloka and Akash have often been spotted painting the town red. Even at their own wedding, the duo looked madly-in-love who just had the eyes for each other. You want to see some old-age true-blue romance, look no further than the newest Mrs and Mr Ambani.

Recently a picture of the two had gone viral where the two appeared to have been caught candid. In the unfiltered, sweet moment, Shloka Mehta and Akash are seen in a dance pose with Shloka teasing Akash while he covers his face with his hand. Akash and Shloka have been childhood friends who turned into lovers as they grew up.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand ceremony on March 9, 2019 at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. Their wedding saw the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance. As per a report in Woman's Era, the Ambanis had decided to gift an exquisite diamond set to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something quite unique and special to Shloka and thus decided on buying a beautiful set made from the most attractive diamonds. The diamond set is rumoured to be quite a niche in its design and cut.

As per reports, sister-in-law, Isha Ambani alongwith her husband, Anand Piramal, gifted a palatial bungalow to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Shloka and Akash were supposed to get married before Isha and Anand Piramal, but, Akash gave up his wedding dates for his darling sister Isha.