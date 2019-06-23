Just a few days ago, we had spotted the Ambani bahu – Shloka Mehta – sporting a no make-up look while coming back from London after watching the India – Pakistan match. And now, a new picture of Shloka, flaunting a yellow lehenga has gone viral.

Shloka, the elder daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, is quite famous for her fashion sense and style statements. While people couldn't stop praising her no make-up, fuss-free casual sweatshirt look while coming back to the country, it is her breath-taking look in an Anamika Khanna lehenga choli that has blown us over.

Anamika Khanna shared the picture of Shloka wearing her lehenga on Instagram. Designed in hues of mustard yellow and orange, the lehenga and blouse had floral motifs and a thick border. Shloka complimented the look with kohl-eyes, nude lipstick, pearl maang-tikka with flowers and a bun. Netizens have complimented not just Shloka, but her fashion sense and the beautiful lehenga too.

A few days back, a mushy and cosy picture of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had started doing the rounds. The duo seemed to be engaged in a candid banter, where Shloka was clicked teasing Akash as he hid his face with his hands.

As per a report in Woman's Era, the Ambanis had decided to gift an exquisite diamond set to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something quite unique and special to Shloka and thus decided on buying a beautiful set made from the most attractive diamonds. The diamond set is rumoured to be quite a niche in its design and cut.

Shloka is married to Akash Ambani. The wedding which took place on March 9 at the Jio Gardens, saw the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance.