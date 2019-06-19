Ever since their marriage, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani have been painting the town red. From attending parties together to witnessing live action from the grounds during IPL, the duo seems to be having the time of their life.

Akash Ambani and Shloka were spotted coming back to India from London, after watching India vs Pakistan world cup match. While Akash was seen in a blue t-shirt and jeans, it was Shloka's look that has set the internet talking. Dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt, Shloka can be seen looking like a millions bucks even without any make-up. The duo was clicked leaving the airport, heading towards their car. Netizens loved Shloka's fuss-free look and couldn't stop raving about her beauty.

A few days back, a mushy and cosy picture of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had started doing the rounds. The duo seemed to be engaged in a candid banter, where Shloka was clicked teasing Akash as he hid his face with his hands. Another picture of the Ambani clan, while they were headed for a family dinner at Wasabi By Morimoto, Taj Mahal Hotel.

As per a report in Woman's Era, the Ambanis had decided to gift an exquisite diamond set to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something quite unique and special to Shloka and thus decided on buying a beautiful set made from the most attractive diamonds. The diamond set is rumoured to be quite a niche in its design and cut. Isha Ambani too had called Shloka 'kind' and 'caring' in her interview with Vogue.

Akash and Shloka's wedding saw the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance.