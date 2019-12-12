Everyone is eagerly waiting for King Khan to make the announcement of his next movie. Shahrukh was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero', that failed at the box office. After that, Shahrukh seems to be taking some time to choose the right script.

In a recent interview, Shahrukh spoke about his failures, hits and much more. When asked about the failure of his last release Zer,o which did not get a good response from the audience, Shahrukh admitted of having made bad films. The actor further stated that he cannot intellectualize, simplify or oversimplify a failure or a success with thirty years of experience in the field of filmmaking.

Shahrukh has not signed any projects as of now but is involved in the production of some amazing movies and is currently reading scripts to pick the right one. There has been a lot of speculations surrounding his next but no official announcement has been made yet.

A few days ago, it was reported that Shahrukh Khan will be starring in a Tamil film Sanki directed by Tamil director Atlee. It was revealed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on his twitter handle, but none of them have confirmed the news.

Its been a year since Shahrukh was seen on the big screen. We are sure SRK fans are eagerly waiting for the big news.