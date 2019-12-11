Ranveer Singh yet again was awarded the Best Actor Popular Award for his performance in Gully Boy. The actor has been on cloud nine ever since the award night. But if the latest report is to be believed, Shahid Kapoor was supposed to be honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Kabir Singh but the moment didn't happen because of the last minute changes by the organisers.

At the Star Screen Awards 2019 night on December 8, Shahid was apparently promised the Best Actor Award and supposed to perform on stage since he was one of the winners that night. However, a sudden change of events in the line-up by the organisers apparently made Shahid very upset and angry.

"It was an understanding that Shahid will perform because he was bagging the award. He had rehearsed for the performance too," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Owing to the unprofessional behaviour of the organisers, Shahid apparently stormed away from the venue without even performing on stage.

"Shahid apparently lost his cool on the organisers because it was an unprofessional move on their part to sneakily change the whole scenario. He was reportedly very upset with how the whole thing was addressed. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid then supposedly walked out of the show. He was to perform but he decided not to record his performance as well," the source added.

If the reports are to be believed, the organisers are still looking for someone to fill in the gap of Shahid's performance to avoid any disruption during the telecast of the award night.