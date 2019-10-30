It was Neha Dhupia's chat show where Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani had revealed that they have become close buddies while filming for Kabir Singh. Kiara had also said that she shares a warm and friendly equation with Shahid's wife – Mira Rajput. And we got to see a glimpse of that at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira and Kiara took a selfie together and ever since then, fans have been finding it hard to digest. While few captioned the image as "Gharwali Baharwali", one person said, "Kabir Singh with real and reel bandi". "Kabir Singh ki bandi", "Kabir Singh returns" were some more of the comments dropped on the picture.

Kiara on working with Shahid

"I can't say I've grown up watching Shahid because he's not so old. But after completing an entire schedule with him, I can definitely say that I can't see anyone but him in the titular role. It's a pleasure to work who brings so much to a scene," Kiara had said in an interview about working with Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh.

Shahid and Kiara's kissing and lovemaking scenes in the film grabbed a lot of headlines. Talking about the same, Kiara had told Deccan Chronicle, "Kabir Singh is an innocent raw love story, so you are seeing two people who are as real as it gets. As far as the liplock is concerned, it's a very normal way of showing someone how much you love them - with a kiss. When you will watch the film you will not even realise that there is a liplock in the film. We have not put anything and everything in the film just for the heck of it. There is no dance or a special song, there is no revealing, there is none of that. Our director is somebody who is real and pure to the script."

Ever since their wedding, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have been giving us major relationship goals. From being candid about sexting to being insecure of each other; Shahid and Mira have always been open about the struggles couple face in a relationship. Shahid and Mira's was an arranged marriage with over 14 years of age gap. However, age has never come as a barrier between the two. While Mira says she learns from Shahid's experience, Shahid says he sees things differently through his wife's perspective.