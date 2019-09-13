It's always a delight when Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput sit together during media interaction. They often surprise their fans with their shocking revelations and even this time, the couple shared some anecdotes about their personal experiences with each other.

Shahid has never shied away from speaking about his married life, his unconditional love for Mira or his children Misha and Zain. As we all know that Shahid and Mira's wedding was one of the most talked about event in 2015. The couple met through Radha Soami Satsang Beas of which both the families were a part of. But did you know that Mira had once asked Shahid to tell her if he's a drug addict like Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab so that she can walk away from him while there's still time.

"We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, 'You're not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away," Shahid Kapoor told Vogue in an interview.

Shahid and Mira caught everyone's attention ever since they got married in 2015 mainly for two things - their age difference and Mira being an industry outsider. She is 14 years younger than Shahid but the age gap only benefits Mira from her husband's experience.

"The change from Delhi to Mumbai was actually a very pleasant one... His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It has helped me ease up a lot. He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience and he can benefit from my fresh perspective. I love South Bombay! In fact, we celebrated our anniversary with a meal at The Table in Colaba. I've also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here. The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married," Mira Rajput said.

Well, Shahid and Mira never fail to give couple goals with their loving chemistry.