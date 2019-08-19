While few celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan gave away major relationship goals while appearing on Koffee with Karan, there were many celebrities who parted ways after making us believe in their love for each other. Let's take a look at five celebrity couples for whom the show turned out to be unlucky and made them head for splitsville.

Kareena Kapoor – Shahid Kapoor: Smitten and head-over-heels in love would be an understatement to mention Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's equation during their appearance on Koffee with Karan. The duo spoke candidly about each other and where they see it heading. However, soon after their appearance, trouble began looming over their romantic life, leading them to part ways.

Bipasha Basu – John Abraham: From how their affair started to what it takes to be in love and thrive for almost a decade, John and Bipasha spilled the beans on each and every aspect of their personal life. Their sizzling chemistry vouched loudly for their strong relationship. However, cracks soon started appearing in their relationship and after massive speculations a couple of years later, the couple admitted to having parted ways.

Priyanka Chopra – Shahid Kapoor: Though they kept denying their relationship throughout the episode, their camaraderie and certain unintended confessions made what was brewing between them pretty evident. Though Priyanka still hasn't spoken about her relationship with Shahid, Kapoor did speak about his relationship with her candidly.

Anushka Sharma – Ranveer Singh: Soon after the release of Band Baaja Baaraat; the couple was rumoured to be dating. Even when they appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, their body language and eye contacts gave away what they were trying to hide. What caused them to drift apart still isn't known but, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone did say that they weren't expecting Anushka to attend their wedding reception, which she ultimately did.

Sonakshi Sinha – Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor appeared on the show once again with his then lady-love Sonakshi Sinha. There were rumours of the two having hit-it-off during the shoot of R..Rajkumar. However, they too soon parted ways.