Out of all the breakups Bollywood has seen over the years, one break-up that broke a million hearts was that of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. While both, Kareena and Shahid are happily married now and we love seeing them with their respective partners; there was a time when the entire country wished Kareena and Shahid would get back together.

Cracks became visible in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's relationship while the duo was shooting for Jab We Met. And while the film went onto become one of their career's biggest hits, their relationship died slowly on the sets of the film. Talking about himself and the kind of boyfriend he is, Shahid had once said in an interview with Cosmopolitan that he is very moody and while sometimes he gets all romantic and takes Kareena for long drives, there are times when he gets quite sporty and takes her for jet-skiing. Talking about how they fell-in-love, Shahid said in the same interview, "We were dating within the first week of meeting each other...so you can say that, yes, we hit it off the moment we met!"

Talking about what keeps their relationship going, Shahid had said, "The fact that we have such different personalities. She is extremely outspoken and impulsive. I am the opposite. We fill in each other's empty spaces, balance out each other's strengths and weaknesses, and that's what keeps us together."

While Shahid Kapoor now is a loving husband to Mira Rajput and a proud father to two kids – Misha and Zain, Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and together they have the most adorable celeb kid – Taimur Ali Khan.