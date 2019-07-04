Shahid Kapoor is on cloud 9 as his most criticised film Kabir Singh has crossed Rs 200 crore in just 13 days of its release beating Salman Khan's Bharat which had taken 14 days to reach the milestone.

The actor has not only pulled off his career's most flawed character on screen with great finesse but he has once again proved his versatility. He has now fallen short of words to express his gratitude towards audience who have showered their unconditional love on Kabir Singh.

The role Shahid plays in the movie has been condemned by a section of the audience and critics who have tagged it misogynistic and one which perpetuates toxic masculinity. But Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has still scored Rs 206.48 crore at the domestic box office.

"Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved," Shahid Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note on Kabir Singh's success on Instagram.

He further said, "Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here's to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh, also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

