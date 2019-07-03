Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has achieved another milestone as the film's collection crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office on its second Wednesday.

Kabir Singh which has been having a splendid run at the box office from opening day, shows no sign of slowing down even over its second week. After having a superb opening day collection of Rs 20.21 crore, the movie crossed Rs 100 crore on its day 5.

With extremely strong word of mouth, Kabir Singh continued the dream run over its second week as well. After earning over Rs 34 crore in its second weekend, the romantic drama remained strong over the weekdays, and was short of just Rs 1.05 crore to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic market by the end of Wednesday.

The film collected way more than that as you are reading this article. Kabir Singh has in fact become the first A certified Bollywood movie to have crossed double century at the Indian box office.

It will soon beat Bharat's lifetime Indian collection in another day. Salman Khan's Bharat had collecrted Rs 210 crore at lndian market. Considering the current trend, Kabir Singh can very well soon beat the record of Uri: The Surgical Strike and become the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019 so far. Uri had a lifetime business of Rs 245.36 crore.

Although Article 15 has also been having a decent box office run, Kabir Singh seems to be the mass favourite. With no other big release this Friday, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is likely to witness massive jump in its earning over the weekend again.