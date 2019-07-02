Despite heavy rains in Mumbai and some other parts of the country, the rage of Kabir Singh and Article 15 continued at the domestic box office on Monday and both the films made good collections.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer rocked the box office over the weekend, but some felt that heavy rains could possibly lower turnouts. However, Article 15 had a wonderful run at the box office. The movie held a stronghold with the audience thoroughly loving the investigative drama. The numbers are proof!

Article 15 collected Rs 3.97 crore net at the domestic box office on Monday, taking its four-day total to Rs 24.01 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Article15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon... Braves #KabirSingh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 24.01 cr. India biz."

On the other hand, Kabir Singh, which is hit the screens a week before Article 15, also continued to keep the cash registers ringing the ticket counters across the domestic market on it second Monday. In fact, the Shahid Kapoor starrer fared better than the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and its 11th-day collection has stunned many in the B-Town.

Kabir Singh has collected Rs 9.07 crore net at the Indian box office on Monday, taking its 11-day total to Rs 190.64 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz."

Kabir Singh is set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office in a day or two. It has already become the third highest grossing film of 2019 after Uri and Bharat. Its current pace of collection shows that the movie will all the records to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "2019 is a game changer... Could anyone envision or foresee the fantabulous, eye popping biz of #Uri and #KabirSingh at the outset?... These two films have surpassed *lifetime biz* of *all* biggies released in 2019 by a wide margin... Boxoffice can be so unpredictable!"

The trade analysts are scared to predict its numbers after seeing its magical performance. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Everyone's guesstimating the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... ₹ 250 cr? ₹ 275 cr? ₹ 300 cr? Maybe more?... #KabirSingh continues to surprise every single day, so it's pointless arriving at a number right now... The sky is the limit, that's all I can say at the moment."