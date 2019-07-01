Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the US box office in the second weekend, but it is yet to beat lifetime collection record of Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy.

Kabir Singh opened to fantastic response and collected $1,124,937 at the US box office in the first week. But the movie faced a threat from the new Telugu films like Kalki, Brochevarevarura and Captain Rana Prathap, which hit the screens in the country on June 28. Trade analysts were finger crossed about its collection in the second week.

As predicted, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer witnessed a decline on its second Friday but showed decent growth on the following days. Kabir Singh has collected $465,934 at the US box office in the second weekend, taking its 10-day total to $1,590,871. The breakup of its second-weekend business is $127,269 on Friday, $181,000 on Saturday and $157,665 on Sunday.

Its original version Arjun Reddy has collected $1.78 million at the US box office in its lifetime. After seeing its pace many expected Kabir Singh to beat this record, but it is taking some more days. Jeevi tweeted, "#Kabirsingh collects $157,665 from 86 locations on second Sunday in USA. Total gross is $1,590,871. Crosses $1.5M. Will cross the original #ArjunReddy's 1.78M in few days. Excellent ."

Among the new releases, Brochevarevarura has emerged as the bigger winner, while Kalki turned an average grosser. Brochevarevarura and Kalki have collected $228,140 and $28,436 at the US box office in their opening weekend. Jeevi tweeted, "#Kalki collects $4,586 from 35 locations in USA on Sunday. Total gross is $28,436 "

The trade analyst of Telugu movies tweeted, "#Brochevarevarura collects $52,250 from 86 locations on Sunday (30 June) in USA. Sunday collections are as good as Friday's. A good sign for film's potential in long run. Total gross is $228,140. Broke even for distributor already! Superb! "

Interestingly, one of the last week's Telugu releases has continued to make better business in the country. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has collected $57,545 at the US box office in the second weekend, taking its total to $256,169. Its breakup is $15,466 on Friday, $28,880 on Saturday and $13,199 on 2nd Sunday. Its collection is far better than the business of the new release Kalki.