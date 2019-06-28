Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda has revealed that he has not yet watched Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of his blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy. He says he will watch it soon.

Ever since the promos of Kabir Singh hit the internet, a lot of comparisons were made about the performances of Vijay Devarakonda and Shahid Kapoor. The Telugu actor had also expressed his excitement to watch the Hindi and many of filmgoers were eager to see his review of Shahid's acting.

A day before Kabir Singh hit the screens, Vijay Devarakonda had wished success to the team. The actor tweeted on June 20, "#KabirSingh - for me @imvangasandeep and his ability, vision & passion for storytelling is greater than any box-office success he can see. And in him I've found a fireplace for my energy and vision. I wish massive blockbuster success to @shahidkapoor and @Advani_Kiara."

But even after a week of its theatrical, Vijay Devarakonda did not give any hint about watching it. However, he has a reason for not watching Kabir Singh yet. He says he was busy shooting for his upcoming movie in a foreign country. He returned to Hyderabad earlier this week. He will watch it very soon. He said that he is excited to see what changes Sandeep Vanga Reddy has made from the original.

"I haven't seen Kabir Singh yet as I was shooting in France. I came back to Hyderabad just a couple of days ago and have been down with viral fever since then. But I will catch it soon. I'm most curious to see what my friend and director Sandeep Vanga has done with the original story in the remake," Deccan Chronicle quoted Vijay Devarakonda as saying.

However, the Shahid Kapoor starrer opened to superb response and went on to shatter the lifetime collection record of its original version – Arjun Reddy on its second day. Kabir Singh has struck a chord with Hindi audience and collected Rs 134 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. Trade experts predict that it would surpass Rs 200 crore net mark in the coming days.