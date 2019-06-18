Vijay Deverakonda rose to unexpected fame with Arjun Reddy, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film was a blockbuster at the box office. While it was appreciated by many for being bold and true to reality, many people have picked up the faults in the film and said that these kinds of films should be banned.

Well, we all know that Arjun Reddy is remade into Hindi as Kabir Singh, and in Tamil as Adithya Varma

Kabir Singh, which has Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is releasing on June 21, and expectations on this film are very much high. The trailer and songs of the film have gone viral, everyone is just waiting for the release.

Fans from the north, who can't wait to watch this film are watching Arjun Reddy on Amazon Prime and are tweeting about the film, praising it in every possible way. But, there are a few netizens, who feel that Shahid Kapoor cannot do justice to the role as Vijay Deevrakonda did.

Watched the trailer of #KabirSingh and ended up watching #ArjunReddy on @PrimeVideoIN and omg what a movie. Love love love it. Top notch acting by all the actors. Go watch it guys. Also this is the first south Indian movie I saw with subtitles ? — Solitaire (@imneha_) June 8, 2019

@shahidkapoor Almost all the people from North has watched #ArjunReddy and their fantastic performances ...Do you think people will miss the feel ?? — praveen kumar (@praveen_pandu) June 17, 2019

The teaser of the second and remade version of Adithya Varma, which has Dhruv Vikram in the titular role directed by Gireesaaya, was also released the other day. Finally, this second version is being praised by the audiences and now, they have some expectations on the film.

It is very much true that both Shahid Kapoor and Dhruv Vikram are going to be compared to Vijay Deverakonda and people will give their opinions regarding whose version is the best. When approached Vijay, he was busy with the shoot and couldn't respond to us. Well, sources from the actor's team have said that he is very much keen to watch Kabir Singh and can't wait for the release. "Vijay is busy with the shoot in London. But he is happy for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and wishes good luck to the team. He is waiting for the release and is as excited as all of us," said the source.

The shoot in London is said to be over in three days and it is said that Vijay might come back to Hyderabad to watch the film.