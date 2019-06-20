Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received a positive response from the audience in the premieres shows held in the UAE audience on Thursday.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Vijay Devarakonda's blockbuster Telugu film Arjun Reddy and its success has generated a lot of hype and curiosity about its Hindi adaptation. Shahid Kapoor's acting featured in its promos has doubled the expectations and excitement of the viewers across the globe.

Amid huge hype and promotions, Kabir Singh is scheduled for a grand release in 2,700 screens across India on June 21. But the viewers in the UAE got to see the film a day before the Indian audience get to experience with the distributors' special premieres on Thursday.

Kabir Singh has garnered positive reviews from almost everyone in the UAE including KRK aka Kamaal R Khan, who claims himself to be the no 1 critic and is known for giving negative reviews for good films. Some viewers took to Twitter to share their verdict on the movie. Scroll down to see their response.

KRK @kamaalrkhan

It's interval and till here #KabirSingh is very good film with few abuses. It has everything for youngsters. Kiara is looking so beautiful and innocent that everyone will fall in love with her. But it's frame to frame and scene to scene copy of #ArjunReddy! Film #KabirSingh is not very good film but neither a bad film. It will be a great love story like #LailaMajnu without an extra hour long length. Songs are life of this film, which are used in the background only. 2nd half and extra length is the obstacle in the way of this film.

Mahwash Ajaz @mahwashajaz_

The stylized hero is an interesting element to Hindi cinema courtesy #SandeepReddyVanga. Apparently the style isn't new for Telugu cinema but fairly new for Bollywood. Very modern, very gritty. #KabirSingh In #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga. Why is this girl so passive? Is this normal? Wtf? #KabirSingh The only time she has any real emotion is when she's crying or making out smh #kabirsingh takes too long to come to the point, but has a bunch of beautiful moments & really confusing points that don't really contribute to the story. #kabirsingh really want to see #ArjunReddy. #KabirSingh

Z Aaris‏ @iamZaidaaris

#KabirSingh Whattt a movie ! Must Must Must watch. Hope Shahid will be superstar after the super success of #KabirSingh. Best ever performance.

Prince Vedant‏ @prince_vedant

This One Is Not A Typical Bolly Romance Film It Is Different One. It story Of An alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his Breakup .Hope Bolly Peoples Like 2nd Half It Is Long And Director Show How Hero Destruct His Lyf And Came Back From This Situation Mark my word Only Few Peoples Will understand 2nd Half of KabirSingh . Need MiNd ,What Director Want To Show. They Need High IQ Level For Understanding The Film. Arjun reddy Kabir Singh Is A GeM ❤️ True Cinelovers Will Connect It With @shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara #KabirSingh

Mukesh Chhabra CSA @CastingChhabra

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor 's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

AlwaysBollywood‏ @AlwaysBollywood

#KabirSingh review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2. First of all let us tell you, this is not a normal lovestory where a boy & a girl meets & they fall in love & eventually everything goes smooth. This story is something which Bollywood never witnessed. Stunning 2nd half which reveals heroin's part. #KabirSingh review : #KabirSingh 's characterization by @shahidkapoor is something which really makes you to crave for watch him more & more ... He is free-spirited , short tempered, rebel soul, with powerful attitude towards life and also meantime a dedicated doctor.

Umair Sandhu‏ @UmairFilms

Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film ! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film ! First Review #KabirSingh from UAE ! Best Romantic Movie of 2019 ! Full on engaging flick from start to end. @shahidkapoor gave Career Best Performance. @Advani_Kiara Stole the Show. MUST WATCH ! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Aunn Abbas‏ @aunnabbas_

#KabirSingh, @shahidkapoor you just nailed it. What a performance. What a movie ❤️, congratulations because this is a BLOCKBUSTER. I will watch it again, today for sure, I was 8 and I used to call him the 'Vivah' wala actor. @shahidkapoor has come a long way in Bollywood and always nailed his performances but #KabirSingh is a blockbuster.

Pranav12‏ @Moviecritics3

There are very few movies which has perfect story, perfect direction and mostly importantly powerful performances. This movie will remain one of the best of @shahidkapoor n @Advani_Kiara . And kudos to shahid Kapoor bro #KabirSingh . from me

Manish Chaudhary‏ @Manishmaan92

#KabirSingh is an epic love story with an extraordinary performance by @shahidkapoor I'm still recovering that powerful act by Shahid @Advani_Kiara is so good in the film her best performance by far too. Director #SandipReddyVanga hits the ball out of the park again Must Watch

Shreyansh Jain‏ @shreyanshjain78

#KabirSingh review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2. First of all let us tell you, this is not a normal lovestory where a boy & a girl meets & they fall in love & eventually everything goes smooth. This story is something which Bollywood never witnessed. Stunning 2nd half which reveals heroin's part

Ajay Sinha‏ @AjaySin24715560