Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has made a fantastic collection at the Indian box office on Friday and Saturday. It shattered the lifetime business record of Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy in just two days.

Arjun Reddy is a small budget movie, produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under his banner Bhadrakali Pictures. Its global theatrical rights were sold for Rs 6 crore, but the movie did wonders at the worldwide box office, by crossing Rs 50 crore mark in its lifetime. The film earned Rs 25.80 crore its distributors and made 430 per cent recovery of their investments.

Arjun Reddy is a romance drama that is about a successful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's script and direction and Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey's performances made it a blockbuster at the box office. This Telugu film with a pan India was also liked by many filmgoers in north India.

After seeing this response, Sandeep Reddy Vanga decided to remake it Hindi and roped in Shahid Kapoor for the role of Vijay Devarakonda. The huge success of Arjun Reddy had generated many expectations from Kabir Singh and the latter's promos had also evoked a lot of interest among the viewers.

The distributors released it in 2700 screens in India in a bid to cash in on the massive hype and they also kept its ticket prices low to woo more audience to cinema halls. These helped Kabir Singh register massive amount of advance booking for its first day. The movie was successful in striking a chord with viewers in all A, B and C centres and a strong word of mouth boosted its collection on the following day.

Kabir Singh has collected Rs 42.92 crore net in the domestic box office in two days and its gross total stands at Rs 51.24 crore. The movie has surpassed the lifetime collection mark of Arjun Reddy in just two days. What surprised many in the film industry is that the flick went on show decent growth despite facing the heat of CWC 19 cricket match between India and Afghanistan on Saturday.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match... Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz."